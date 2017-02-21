Police: 1 killed in Barre crash
"It's scary, the sign was ripped out, one of the vehicles was still at the pumps, the other was in the middle of the parking lot and all of the EMT stuff that they used on people, towels, packages, was all over the ground," said Brad Perkins, witness. Perkins says he is scared to take his son out in Barre, referencing a pair of twin sisters who were killed earlier this week when a driver allegedly went flying through a red light.
