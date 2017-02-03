Los Lobos at The Barre Opera House

Los Lobos at The Barre Opera House

Los Lobos Barre Opera House Barre, Vermont January 28th, 2017 Without playing virtually any of their best known material-no "La Bamba" or "How Will the Wolf Survive?"- thoroughly charmed and eventually won the hearts of a Vermont crowd January 28. This even after a "Wanna get away moment?" for guitarist Cesar Rosas when, early in the evening, he came right out and asked his audience where he and his bandmates were? ! No one in the comfortable venue held the faux pas against this man of the perpetual dark glasses, in part because he's such an affable soul and in part because he lends so much to the performances of this great band from East Los Angeles.

