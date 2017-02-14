Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter...

Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter, but in high demand

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Demand driven by the farm-to-table movement knows no seasons, so farmers in colder areas of the country increasingly use greenhouses and similar structures to meet wintertime demand for local produce. While crusty snow and ice covers the ground in January in Vermont, spinach leaves sprout in rows of unfrozen soil inside a high tunnel - a large enclosure covered by plastic film that is warmed by the sun and protected from the wind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washington County was issued at February 14 at 5:26PM EST

Barre, VT

