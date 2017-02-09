A Midcentury Mural Finds New Home at Vermont History Museum
Next week, a 50-foot-long canvas mural commissioned in 1958 will become the crown jewel of the Vermont History Museum . The painting, titled "Tribute to Vermont," depicts 350 years of state history in small vignettes separated by trees, a smokestack and other vertical elements spanning its eight-foot height.
