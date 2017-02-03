Volunteers call Rutland refugee halt disheartening
The two families from Syria who arrived in Vermont last week were supposed to be the first of about 20 families to call Rutland home. But with the president's threat to deport all refugees, they are now the only ones expected to be living there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Jan 22
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan 13
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan 7
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC