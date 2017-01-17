Vermont advocacy group expands needle exchange program
The Times Argus reports Vermont CARES launched an exchange program in Barre two weeks ago. Officials say their goal is to reduce the transmission of HIV and hepatitis in the addict population by providing clean needles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Jan 14
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan 13
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan 7
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC