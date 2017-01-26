NH investigators link disappearance t...

NH investigators link disappearance to 4 murder victims

New Hampshire investigators have linked the disappearance of a woman 35 years ago to four murder victims in the state and another murder victim in California. Denise Beaudin vanished in 1981.

