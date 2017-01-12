More
A Vermont lawmaker says the House Judiciary Committee is likely to consider the further decriminalization of marijuana - or even its legalization - in the current session. Democratic Rep. Maxine Grad, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, says the decriminalization of marijuana has been working well in Vermont.
