The state has agreed to pay Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont $3.5 million to close out the insurer's line of business through the state's online insurance marketplace in 2015. The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports the payment comes after a months-long reconciliation process required to help settle discrepancies within the billing and enrollment system of Vermont Health Connect, the state's online health insurance exchange set up through the federal Affordable Care Act.
