Barre homeless shelter expanding hours on cold days

The Good Samaritan Haven in Barre is getting permission to let people in during the day when temperatures dip below 20 degrees, or if it's less than 32 degrees with snowfall in the forecast. For the past three decades shelter hours have been from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter's board has also created an exception for state observed holidays between November 1 and March 31st.

