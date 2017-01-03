A history of first words that last

A history of first words that last

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

By Kevin O'Connor Special to the Reformer The first Thursday after the first Monday in January may seem ho-hum after the holidays. But for a select few Vermonters, it's the stuff of history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Dec 24 Go Blue Forever 20
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Dec 6 Jail4 Billary and... 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
News IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14) Nov '16 test 16
See all Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barre Forum Now

Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Barre, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,413

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC