Woman wins appeal over ruling she be held without bail
A woman who in 2014 triggered an Amber Alert by taking her minor son from foster care in Sunderland to New Hampshire, recently prevailed in a Vermont Supreme Court decision concerning her right to seek conditions of release following alleged probation violations. Patricia Kane, 52, had pleaded guilty to a charge of custodial interference in 2014 and was sentenced to a 2- to 5-year prison term, with all but one year suspended.
