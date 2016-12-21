Woman wins appeal over ruling she be ...

Woman wins appeal over ruling she be held without bail

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Bennington Banner

A woman who in 2014 triggered an Amber Alert by taking her minor son from foster care in Sunderland to New Hampshire, recently prevailed in a Vermont Supreme Court decision concerning her right to seek conditions of release following alleged probation violations. Patricia Kane, 52, had pleaded guilty to a charge of custodial interference in 2014 and was sentenced to a 2- to 5-year prison term, with all but one year suspended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

