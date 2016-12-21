Winds knock out power to hundreds in Washington County
The Washington Electric Co-op says the wind knocked down a tree onto a major power line, leaving many people in Moretown, Duxbury, Waitsfield, Fayston and surrounding areas without power. It also knocked out power at Harwood Union High School.
