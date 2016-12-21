Springfield seeks help from landlords in curbing drug use
The U.S Attorney's Office in Vermont and the Springfield Police Department are seeking to involve landlords in the fight against the opioid epidemic. Vermont Public Radio reports the department and the U.S Attorney's office on Tuesday convened a meeting in which landlords and residents spoke about drug use in their community.
