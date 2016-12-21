Man charged with shaking, seriously hurting 4-month-old

The Times Argus reports 29-year-old Trevor Shuman pleaded not guilty Friday in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor cruelty to a child under 10 years old. Vermont State Police Trooper Cari Crick says in an affidavit the Department for Children and Families received a report last Tuesday about an injured infant who had been transported from a Berlin hospital to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

