Judge denies request to toss statements in fatal Vt. crash
Court papers show that police statements will remain as evidence in the case against a Barre woman accused of intentionally causing a fatal crash to try to take her own life. The Burlington Free Press reports a judge recently denied Karri Benoir's request to have statements she allegedly made to Vermont State Police thrown out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|26 min
|Go Blue Forever
|20
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Dec 6
|Jail4 Billary and...
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov 29
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out !
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
Find what you want!
Search Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC