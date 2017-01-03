In Windsor, Cops Help Families Throug...

In Windsor, Cops Help Families Through Holidays

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Detective Jen Frank raced down the aisles with a shopping cart, making loud noises and disrupting other shoppers as six-year-old Elijah Barnett squealed in the cart's seat. Frank's handcuffs on the back of her belt loop jingled along the way and her colleagues ran to keep up with her - not average cop behavior - but they were on a mission at Wal-Mart Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

