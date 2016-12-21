GOP governor-elect says he'll finance sale of his business
Republican Gov.-elect Phil Scott said on Monday he expects to sell his share of his business, a construction company that has won millions of dollars in state contracts, before he takes office in January. But Scott said he expects to act like a bank in financing the deal, which would give him a continuing interest in the company.
