Attorney: Accused in social worker killing unfit for trial
A hearing is expected to be held early next year to help determine if a woman charged with killing a social worker and three relatives in Vermont is fit to stand trial. The attorney for Jody Herring argues the 42-year-old woman is unfit for trial while prosecutors maintain she is competent.
