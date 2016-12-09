A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of the Members of Nonprofits Insurance Alliance Group

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a" of the members of Nonprofits Insurance : Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance , Risk Retention Group and National Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance , as well as Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California, Inc. nonprofit organizations, NIAC in California and ANI in all states. From Aug. 1, 2016, NIAC also provides property coverages.

