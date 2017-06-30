Three dead after Nelson Co., KY collision on Bluegrass Parkway
Three dead after Nelson Co., KY collision on Bluegrass Parkway Two juvenile pronounced deceased at scene. 22 year old passenger transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, then airlifted to UL Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
