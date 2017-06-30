Troopers, deputies involved in chasea

The pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. shortly after Louisville Metro Police officers tried to stop a man for driving on an expired license, who began firing shots at them. LOUISVILLE Kentucky State Police Troopers and deputies that were involved in a June 5 chase that led to a deadly shooting of the chase suspect were all cleared and will be returning to work, according to the Nelson County Commonwealth Attorney.

