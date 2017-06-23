Tornadoes struck 23 Jun 2017 LaRue, Marion Counties, KY
Tornadoes struck 23 Jun 2017 LaRue, Marion Counties, KY The National Weather Service has posted the report on flooding and tornados which struck in Friday, June 23, 2017. The tornadoes touched down in LaRue and Marion Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
