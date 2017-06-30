Suspects charged in Bardstown teen's murder plead not guilty
Shelmontay Adams, Alexis Gribbins, Torique Griffin and Damion Murphy face complicity to murder and robbery charges in Nelson County. The charges are in connection to the death of Cameron Williamson in May. The four appeared separately, but the public defender representing them tried to get the judge to lower their bond from $1 million.
