Police identify suspect and officers involved in police chase that ended in Bardstown
That suspect has now been identified as 45-year-old Charles Edgar Mullins of Bardstown. Police say he was shot multiple times and died immediately at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Kathie Netherland have a connection to offi...
|4 min
|Smh
|38
|Crystal rogers (Oct '15)
|10 min
|Mike
|182
|Thanking about ending it all
|2 hr
|Lily
|13
|Hot teachers...
|3 hr
|Buh Bye
|2
|Courtney Welch
|3 hr
|Buh Bye
|15
|living in Bardstown (Sep '11)
|23 hr
|Forsure
|13
|Boone's Butcher Shop and Food Stamps (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Realistic
|61
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC