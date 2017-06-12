Police identify suspect and officers ...

Police identify suspect and officers involved in police chase that ended in Bardstown

Tuesday Jun 6

That suspect has now been identified as 45-year-old Charles Edgar Mullins of Bardstown. Police say he was shot multiple times and died immediately at the scene.

Bardstown, KY

