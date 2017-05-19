Mona C. Grider, 73, Jamestown, Russel...

Mona C. Grider, 73, Jamestown, Russell Co., KY

Mona C. Grider, 73, Jamestown, Russell Co., KY She was a homemaker, a native of Russell County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of her death in Bardstown, KY. She was the daughter of the late Hershel & Elizabeth Franklin.

