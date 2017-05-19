Mona C. Grider, 73, Jamestown, Russell Co., KY
Mona C. Grider, 73, Jamestown, Russell Co., KY She was a homemaker, a native of Russell County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of her death in Bardstown, KY. She was the daughter of the late Hershel & Elizabeth Franklin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coltons
|3 min
|MichaelR
|4
|Ghetto and Redneck words of the day (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|MichaelR
|15
|copeland (Nov '16)
|15 hr
|Back to 1984
|30
|Treehugger
|22 hr
|No more love handles
|33
|What's Your Kink?
|Thu
|parent of the kid
|12
|Nelson County Soccer Moms
|Thu
|parent of the kid
|1
|child support (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Forsure
|79
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC