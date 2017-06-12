Kentucky allergists agree to pay $740...

Kentucky allergists agree to pay $740,578 to resolve false claims

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story From U.S Attorney's Office U.S. Justice Department, Western District of Kentucky LOUISVILLE, KY - Kentucky allergists Bruce Wolf and Kiro John Yun, have agreed to pay $740,578 to resolve alleged violations of the False Claims Act, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Wolf and Yun, P.S.C. is a medical practice group of otolaryngologists specializing in allergy, asthma and immunology with offices located in Bardstown, Elizabethtown and Leitchfield, KY. The government alleged that W&Y submitted false claims when billing Medicare, TRICARE and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bardstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dont apply at adecco! (Mar '09) 19 hr K fizzle 14
Eavesdropping? 19 hr Buh Bye 13
Crystal rogers (Oct '15) Thu BI 162
Did Kathie Netherland have a connection to offi... Wed Henrietta 27
Ray shain Wed Ned 2
Courtney Welch Wed Courtney 10
Lesbian bars/clubs Wed Tara 1
See all Bardstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bardstown Forum Now

Bardstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bardstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Bardstown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC