Kentucky allergists agree to pay $740,578 to resolve false claims
Click on headline for complete story From U.S Attorney's Office U.S. Justice Department, Western District of Kentucky LOUISVILLE, KY - Kentucky allergists Bruce Wolf and Kiro John Yun, have agreed to pay $740,578 to resolve alleged violations of the False Claims Act, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Wolf and Yun, P.S.C. is a medical practice group of otolaryngologists specializing in allergy, asthma and immunology with offices located in Bardstown, Elizabethtown and Leitchfield, KY. The government alleged that W&Y submitted false claims when billing Medicare, TRICARE and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program .
