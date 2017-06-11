Community Notes: June 11, 2017
NEW Bloomfield City Council Bloomfield City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Northeast Nelson Fire Station, 130 Perry St., in Bloomfield. Bardstown City Council Bardstown City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the City Council chambers in the City Hall Annex Building next to the Recreation Department, 116 N. Fifth St., in Bardstown.
