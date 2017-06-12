Bardstown mayor to announce police department changes Tuesday Read Story Derrick Rose

Bardstown mayor to announce police de...

Bardstown Mayor Richard Heaton is expected to announce changes within the city's police department at Tuesday night's City Council work session, WHAS11 has learned. City Councilman Joe Buckman said he had been briefed on the changes, but declined to discuss specifics, citing the Mayor's planned announcement.

