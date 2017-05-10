Three killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County
Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway are closed in Nelson County, after three people were killed in a head-on crash. The crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle happened on the parkway about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
