Three killed in head-on crash on Blue...

Three killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County

Thursday May 11 Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway are closed in Nelson County, after three people were killed in a head-on crash. The crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle happened on the parkway about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

