South Carolina man wrongfully accused of stealing horses hoping to create equine sanctuary

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going. Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.