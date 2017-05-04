Removing Royalty cost city more than ...

Removing Royalty cost city more than $72,000

17 hrs ago Read more: The Kentucky Standard

The Bardstown City Council's investigation of former Mayor John Royalty for misconduct and the hearing to remove him from office will cost taxpayers $72,601.97.

