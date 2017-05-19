Religion Notes: May 19, 2017
Janet Bass Smith, Western Kentucky University, will give a piano concert at the Loretto Motherhouse at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The Bardstown Community Chamber Orchestra will present its spring concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 211 N. Third St., in Bardstown. There is no admission charge.
