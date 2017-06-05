Four charged in murder of Bardstown teen could face death penalty Read Story WHAS11.com staff
BARDSTOWN, Ky. Four suspects accused of killing a Bardstown teenager could potentially face the death penalty, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Terry Geoghegan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boss Boy Mafia
|6 hr
|Big dog
|1
|TNT feed store
|6 hr
|WhySoRude
|12
|VBS or summer camps in Nelson County
|15 hr
|Da man
|2
|Another home belonged to Mr.Houck burnt in fire
|Sun
|Forsure
|3
|Bardstown cable modem junk? (May '16)
|Sun
|Citizen
|9
|Where did she move to?
|Sat
|Here is a clue
|2
|New mayor
|Sat
|Common Sense
|20
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC