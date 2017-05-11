Ex-troopers to investigate killing of cop, Glen Este grad
Two retired Kentucky state troopers have been hired to investigate the ambush and killing of Bardstown. Ky., police officer Jason Ellis, a 1998 Glen Este grad.
