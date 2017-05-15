Detour established after triple fatal...

Detour established after triple fatal crash on Bluegrass Parkway

Thursday May 11

The Nelson County coroner says three people have been killed in a crash that has closed a 10 mile stretch of the Bluegrass Parkway. The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. near the KY 49 overpass.

Bardstown, KY

