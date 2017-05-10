There are on the WHAS11 story from 1 hr ago, titled Crime 26 mins ago 7:17 a.m.17-year-old killed in Bardstown shooting. In it, WHAS11 reports that:

About 1 a.m. Monday, Bardstown Police and Nelson sheriff's deputies were at the FiveStar at East Stephen Foster and Second, where a young man who had been shot earlier died. City Police Chief Steve Uram said a report officers received earlier was that the shooting incident happened in the vicinity of the Speedy Mart at 450 E. Stephen Foster Ave., often referred to by locals as "the log cabin."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.