Crime 26 mins ago 7:17 a.m.17-year-old killed in Bardstown shooting
There are 1 comment on the WHAS11 story from 1 hr ago, titled Crime 26 mins ago 7:17 a.m.17-year-old killed in Bardstown shooting. In it, WHAS11 reports that:
About 1 a.m. Monday, Bardstown Police and Nelson sheriff's deputies were at the FiveStar at East Stephen Foster and Second, where a young man who had been shot earlier died. City Police Chief Steve Uram said a report officers received earlier was that the shooting incident happened in the vicinity of the Speedy Mart at 450 E. Stephen Foster Ave., often referred to by locals as "the log cabin."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.
|
#1 24 min ago
R.i.p Cameron
If anyone has any information please contact the Nelson county police or his family.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Hannah Hall
|1 hr
|T-Marri
|3
|Boone's Butcher Shop and Food Stamps (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|mark
|57
|Same Ole Song & Dance My Friend.....
|3 hr
|Member
|3
|Two Ex-Troopers tasked with special investigati...
|8 hr
|Bobdukes
|17
|Holly mouser
|11 hr
|Yep
|3
|What about that Maggie (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Renay
|10
|Brandy meredith
|Sat
|did you say cocain
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC