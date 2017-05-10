Crime 26 mins ago 7:17 a.m.17-year-ol...

Crime 26 mins ago 7:17 a.m.17-year-old killed in Bardstown shooting

About 1 a.m. Monday, Bardstown Police and Nelson sheriff's deputies were at the FiveStar at East Stephen Foster and Second, where a young man who had been shot earlier died. City Police Chief Steve Uram said a report officers received earlier was that the shooting incident happened in the vicinity of the Speedy Mart at 450 E. Stephen Foster Ave., often referred to by locals as "the log cabin."

Tara

Louisville, KY

#1 24 min ago
R.i.p Cameron

If anyone has any information please contact the Nelson county police or his family.
