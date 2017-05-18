Aunt: Bardstown teen killed over $10,...

Aunt: Bardstown teen killed over $10, joint; suspected gunman identified

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A 21-year-old Campbellsville man is accused of firing the shot that killed a Bardstown teenager he and three other suspects were in the process of robbing early Monday morning, according to arrest citations. Shamontay Jermare Adams told police he accidentally shot 17-year-old Cameron Williamson during a struggle, Adams' arrest citation states.

