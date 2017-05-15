3 dead in crash on Bluegrass Parkway, 10 mile stretch closed
The Nelson County coroner says three people have been killed in a crash that has closed a 10 mile stretch of the Bluegrass Parkway. The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. at the 25 mile marker, which is the Bardstown exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What about that Maggie (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Bbjahhhq
|22
|Erica Spalding
|3 hr
|Blinker fluid
|2
|Drugs claim another person in most beautiful to...
|5 hr
|Member
|1
|Dr Hannah Hall
|11 hr
|Sharpie
|4
|Same Ole Song & Dance My Friend.....
|18 hr
|Dennis Cooper
|10
|$1000 cash reward for safe return of tabby cat
|18 hr
|Chinese restaurant
|11
|Boone's Butcher Shop and Food Stamps (Feb '16)
|Mon
|mark
|57
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC