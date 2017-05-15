3 dead in crash on Bluegrass Parkway,...

3 dead in crash on Bluegrass Parkway, 10 mile stretch closed

Thursday May 11 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Nelson County coroner says three people have been killed in a crash that has closed a 10 mile stretch of the Bluegrass Parkway. The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. at the 25 mile marker, which is the Bardstown exit.

