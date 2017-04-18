Toddler in ICU after near-drowning
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Nelson County EMS were sent to a home on Abbey Ridge Road on April 9 after receiving a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old girl involved in a water accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was Ofcr Jason Ellis murdered by nwo? fbi? (Jun '13)
|57 min
|Gus
|16
|wdrb
|3 hr
|Hodgenn
|17
|Tractor Supply
|3 hr
|HobbSnob
|1
|Crystal rogers (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Hodgenn
|97
|noonis beats
|4 hr
|bam
|20
|New mayor
|5 hr
|tim
|9
|Homeless
|5 hr
|Melanie
|6
|Sherry Ballard
|7 hr
|Gus
|63
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC