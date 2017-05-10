Police: Woman stabbed while sleeping, man arrested
Nelson County Sheriff's Office arrested Nelson Aldo Gomez, 25, on Wednesday. Gomez was charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ex-Troopers tasked with special investigati...
|6 hr
|Greta
|3
|Treehugger
|6 hr
|Greta
|23
|Terrible car accident BGP
|8 hr
|Citizen
|2
|Boone's Butcher Shop and Food Stamps (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|Boss
|55
|$1000 cash reward for safe return of tabby cat
|10 hr
|nonconformist
|9
|Linda Newton
|Wed
|Fred
|1
|Melody Lake now Monks Creek?
|Wed
|Billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC