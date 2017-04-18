John Royalty removed from position as Bardstown mayor Read Story WHAS11 Staff
BARDSTOWN, Ky. The Bardstown City Council has found Mayor John Royalty guilty of official misconduct and has officially removed him from his position as mayor of Bardstown.
