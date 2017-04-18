John Royalty removed from position as...

John Royalty removed from position as Bardstown mayor Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WHAS11

BARDSTOWN, Ky. The Bardstown City Council has found Mayor John Royalty guilty of official misconduct and has officially removed him from his position as mayor of Bardstown.

Bardstown, KY

