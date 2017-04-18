Great-Day-Live 44 mins ago 1:00 p.m.Meet the first-ever Kentucky...

It's hard to believe, but Bardstown artist Jim Cantrell is actually the first artist from Kentucky chosen to create the official paintings of the Kentucky Derby. Jim and his wife, Jeannette, come on to talk about how excited they are to attend their first ever Derby! Besides his watercolors for the 2017 Oaks and Derby, you can find Jim Cantrell's artwork at Bardstown Art Gallery located at 214 West Stephen Foster Avenue in Bardstown, Kentucky.

