Former Bardstown mayor files appeal R...

Former Bardstown mayor files appeal Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: WHAS11

BARDSTOWN, Ky. The former mayor of Bardstown, John Royalty, filed an appeal after he was removed from his position by the city council due to misconduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bardstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fisting (Jun '12) 4 hr ghost 25
$1000 cash reward for safe return of tabby cat 4 hr Help find Willow 7
Does anyone know Linda Newton 6 hr Ricky 6
Linda Newton 6 hr Fred 1
Treehugger 6 hr Stewart 22
Melody Lake now Monks Creek? 13 hr Billy 2
Bradley cox? 23 hr Jen 4
See all Bardstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bardstown Forum Now

Bardstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bardstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Bardstown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC