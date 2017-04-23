Community Notes: April 23, 2017
NEW Flaget Hospital Auxiliary Flaget Hospital Auxiliary's membership meeting will be Monday, May 1, at noon at the Bardstown Country Club at Maywood. The cost of the luncheon is $11, cash or check.
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who sell firewood arounf Bardstown?
|1 hr
|Big Sis
|3
|Churches
|2 hr
|Guest92
|4
|Crystal Holt
|2 hr
|Rainsin
|14
|Homeless
|5 hr
|Common Sense
|14
|Does anyone know scotty bartley as a friend or gf
|6 hr
|Pollock
|6
|Angela suck it
|19 hr
|Yougo
|9
|Mason Meade (Apr '12)
|22 hr
|Justicerb
|22
