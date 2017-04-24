Bardstown City Council votes in Dick ...

Bardstown City Council votes in Dick Heaton as new mayor Read Story Shay McAlister

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WHAS11

The Bardstown City Council has appointed a new mayor, less than a week after firing John Royalty from the position. Councilman Dick Heaton was sworn in at a special meeting Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bardstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Confused 1 hr Cheaters gonna ch... 1
was Ofcr Jason Ellis murdered by nwo? fbi? (Jun '13) 3 hr Smh 23
keep it going, catch the murderer 4 hr smh 28
vanessa goodrich (Jan '11) 8 hr Yep 7
Cedric gone for a few dayz 11 hr Cedric aka cocaine 1
Former mayor 14 hr Spencer 5
Kasey rector (Dec '15) 14 hr Matter of fact 5
See all Bardstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bardstown Forum Now

Bardstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bardstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bardstown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC