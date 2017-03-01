Our Glass Won't Break... Because it's not Glass. a " Inoac
Inoac Packaging Group is a renowned global manufacturer of quality heavy-wall PET bottles and jars for some of the world's most prestigious cosmetic companies. Bottles range in size from 7 mL to 400 mL, and jars range in size from 3 mL to a 570 mL apothecary jar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Cosmetic Industry.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bardstown murders
|2 hr
|Confused
|2
|Welfare knuckle licking chicken
|7 hr
|Member
|6
|it a family affair
|20 hr
|Take out the trash
|2
|BabyMomma#4
|Thu
|What
|43
|5 gallon buckets for sale (Apr '10)
|Thu
|wxxyz
|3
|Murderer tony unseld
|Thu
|takeit
|6
|Where have all the good men went
|Thu
|AnyMiss
|5
|Crystal rogers (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Smh
|62
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC