Full report of Bardstown City Council...

Full report of Bardstown City Council investigation into mayor available online

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Kentucky Standard

The full report of the investigation commissioned byt he Bardstown City Council into the administration of Mayor John Royalty is available online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kentucky Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bardstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mayor 3 hr Mike pence 10
where can Crystal Rogers body be found? 7 hr Willlie 5
wdrb 11 hr Jason2 10
fireman named david 13 hr Sam 3
Bill Sheckles and Drugs at Broken Tee?? 18 hr fred 12
Realtor 19 hr Try This 4
Crystal rogers (Oct '15) 19 hr Really 73
See all Bardstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bardstown Forum Now

Bardstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bardstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Bardstown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC