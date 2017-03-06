Community Notes-March 6, 2017

The monthly meeting of the Concerned Parents of Nelson County will be at noon Saturday, March 11, at the Roy Henry Education Center on the campus of First Baptist Church of Bardstown. Items on the agenda will be election of officers, discussion of leadership roles and responsibilities, and brainstorm concerns of the group.

