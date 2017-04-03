Bardstown mayor 'not surprised' if co...

Bardstown mayor 'not surprised' if council votes to remove him Read Story Ana Rivera

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: WHAS11

BARDSTOWN, Ky. Mayor John Royalty says on Tuesday he fully expects the Bardstown City Council to vote unanimously to remove him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bardstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Raikes 22 min Sunnyshine765 1
Crystal rogers (Oct '15) 2 hr Watannabe 80
Treehugger 2 hr Dale 11
Taxi 6 hr Truth 6
smoking ban (Mar '10) 6 hr jeebs 269
Angela suck it 17 hr Really 3
bardstown girls are so nasty then nelson county... (Jan '09) 19 hr Lisa 21
See all Bardstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bardstown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Nelson County was issued at April 10 at 8:48AM EDT

Bardstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bardstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Bardstown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,297 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC